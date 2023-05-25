WORLD
Israeli court jails three soldiers for abusing Palestinian man
Israeli army hands down prison sentences to three soldiers found guilty of abusing a Palestinian man and engaging in efforts to hide the incident from their officers.
By Esra YAGMUR
May 25, 2023

An Israeli military court has sentenced three soldiers with jail terms for abusing a Palestinian man, an army statement said.

The Israeli army said on Wednesday that the soldiers were convicted of abuse, with one of them convicted due to exceeding his authority and putting a person's life in danger.

The soldiers also attempted to obstruct investigations into the incident, it added.

The three soldiers, along with a fourth one, took a Palestinian man to a remote location and left him there, the statement said, noting that during the drive, the soldiers abused him using violence.

Two of the soldiers received jail sentences of 60 days for abusing the man, and the third was sentenced to 40 days behind bars for exceeding his authority, while the fourth soldier's trial is currently pending, the statement said.

SOURCE:AA
