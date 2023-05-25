China has called on Israel to "stop encroaching" upon the land and resources of the Palestinian people.

"Since the beginning of this year, Israel has continued to advance unilateral actions on approving returns, building new settlements, and legalising settlements," Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations told the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

The Security Council was discussing the situation in the Middle East, said a readout by the Chinese mission to the UN.

Geng said that the Israeli settlement activities violate international law and UN Security Council Resolution 2334, adding: "The historical status quo of religious holy sites in Jerusalem must be respected and upheld."

"We urge Israel to immediately halt these actions and stop encroaching upon the land and resources of the Palestinian people," he said.

On Wednesday, the Israeli government approved the proposed state budget for 2023-2024. The Times of Israel newspaper reported that some 3.5 billion Israeli shekels ($941 million) of the budget will be allocated for the settlement projects and its infrastructure upgrading.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 700,000 illegal settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are illegal.

'Peace process not sustainable'