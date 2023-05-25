Every May 25, millions of people in the world’s second-populous continent come together to celebrate Africa Day – marking the day 60 years ago when the Organization of African Unity was born.

It would later be renamed the African Union (AU), but the goal remained the same – build a strong, resilient and independent continent, reflecting the spirit of pan-Africanism laid out by the continent’s forebears.

In 1963, 32 leaders of independent African States gathered in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, along with members of the region’s liberation movements, which at the time underscored a collective push for independence and to sever its ties to imperialism, colonialism and apartheid.

The gathering helped to cement the region's first post-independent institution, seeking to adhere to the spirit of pan-Africanism with the collective vision bolstering the continent's independence and sovereignty.

United we stand

The organisation’s charter aimed to foster “an integrated, prosperous, and peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens and representing a dynamic force in the global arena”.

It sought to coordinate and intensify cooperation among African states to achieve prosperity for its people, defend African sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence and eradicate all forms of colonialism in Africa.

It also encouraged international cooperation with due regard to the Charter of the United Nations and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

During the post-colonial period in the 1960s, many countries in the region were headed by many youthful revolutionary figures, embodying the spirit of Pan-Africanism.

Over the years, the OAU has drawn similarities to the Organisation of American States, acting as an inter-governmental body that strives for non-interference in the internal affairs of its member states.

It is widely regarded as following in the footsteps of the United Nations (UN), the Arab League and later the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Liberation and independence

The 60th-year celebrations this year are generally considered an opportunity to acknowledge the pivotal role its founding members undertook, specifically relating to the region’s political and socio-economic liberation amid a period of deeply entrenched Colonial rule by the West.

Initially, the organisation’s goal was to strive for independence for its member states as they pushed for wider collective political and economic integration in the region.

As many African nation-states gained independence in the 1960s, its priority pivoted to ending apartheid in South Africa, which became a reality in the 1990s - as the organisation harnessed its collective strength through diplomatic lobbying and by levying sanctions.