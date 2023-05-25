One of the world’s most wanted genocide fugitives Fulgence Kayishema has been arrested in South Africa after being on the run for decades, authorities said.

Kayishema was arrested in a joint operation by South African authorities and a fugitive tracking team of the court, the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) said in a statement on Thursday.

IRMCT chief prosecutor Serge Brammertz said Kayishema was a fugitive for more than 20 years, and “his arrest ensures that he will finally face justice for his alleged crimes.”

Kayishema, who is accused of orchestrating the killing of approximately 2,000 Tutsi refugees at the Nyange Catholic Church during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, was arrested in Paarl, a town in South Africa’s Western Cape province, on Wednesday, according to a statement by an international court.

An estimated 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed in Rwanda in 1994 during a 100-day bloodshed.