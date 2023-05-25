WORLD
Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from PSP leadership
Walid Jumblatt steps down after leading the Progressive Socialist Party since 1977.
Jumblatt called on his party's general secretariat to complete the relevant procedures of the elections process to elect a new successor for the post / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Emir Isci
May 25, 2023

The Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt has announced his resignation from the leadership of the Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) after chairing it around half a century.

Following his resignation on Thursday, Jumblatt, 73, called a party conference for June 25 to choose his successor, according to the Lebanese state news agency NNA.

He called on his party's general secretariat to complete the relevant procedures of the elections process to elect a new successor for the post, it added.

In 1977, Jumblatt became the PSP leader following the assassination of his father Kamal during the 15-year Lebanese civil war.

After his father's assassination, he also inherited the leadership of the Druze community in Lebanon, making him one of the most important public figures in the Lebanese political scene.

PSP has a parliamentary bloc, known as the Democratic Gathering bloc, of nine lawmakers headed by his son Taymur Jumblatt.

Lebanon has been unable to elect a new president since October 2022 to replace former President Michel Aoun amid differences among political rivals.

The country has also been without a fully functioning government since May last year, with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and his Cabinet having limited powers in their current status.

