A ministers’ committee on legislative affairs is set to discuss the security of human rights institutions in Israel.

The bill, which was proposed by Ariel Kallner, a right-wing Knesset member, targets human rights institutions rejecting the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.

“Next week my bill for a significant taxation of foreign state money will come up,” Kallner said in a statement on Thursday.

“The law is designed to protect civil society in Israel and prevent foreign interests of foreign countries from taking it over,” the official added.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz said on Wednesday that non-profit organisations would face a tax rate of 65 percent on their income.

The committee will gather on Sunday.