WORLD
3 MIN READ
Azerbaijan's leader denies Baku has territorial claims against Armenia
President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia's premier exchanged remarks following opening statements during meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow.
Azerbaijan's leader denies Baku has territorial claims against Armenia
Aliyev denies Pashinyan’s claims that Azerbaijan is blocking the flow of transport through the Lachin road.  / Photo: AA / AA
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
May 25, 2023

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has denied that Baku has any territorial claims against Yerevan, following claims cited by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow.

"I want to say that we have no such (territorial) claims (on Armenia) … As for the word ‘corridor’, which I used, I used (it) in the same way in relation to the North-South corridor, in the same way, this word is used in relation to the East-West corridor, The word ‘corridor’ is in no way an encroachment on someone's territory. It is an international term,” Aliyev said on Thursday.

Pashinyan claimed following opening remarks at the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council that Aliyev’s statements on Baku’s initiation of the creation of the Zangezur corridor were “an expression” used to put forward territorial claims against Armenia.

The Zangezur region was part of Azerbaijan, though the Soviets gave it to Armenia in the 1920s, leaving Azerbaijan deprived of its direct overland route to Nakhchivan.

Following a 44-day conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in September 2020, Baku liberated numerous cities, villages and settlements in Karabakh from Armenian occupation, ending in a Moscow-brokered truce.

RECOMMENDED

Lachin road open

Since then, Azerbaijan has focused on planned connections including motorways and a 43-kilometer railway through the corridor.

Aliyev also denied Pashinyan’s claims that Azerbaijan is blocking the flow of transport through the Lachin road, the only route connecting Armenia to the Karabakh region, saying the road is open and that it is not right to “use this meeting for baseless accusations.”

“A border checkpoint has been established on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. There is a checkpoint of Russian forces 20 metres away from this border checkpoint. Azerbaijani citizens of Armenian origin living in Karabakh can go to Armenia from here without any hindrance,” Aliyev said.

Last month, Azerbaijan announced that it established a border checkpoint at the starting point of the Lachin-Khankendi road, citing the use of the road by Armenia to illegally transport military arms and equipment to the region.​​​​​​​

RelatedAzerbaijan counts on Russia in normalisation of Armenia ties: Aliyev
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy