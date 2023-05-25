Africa must not become a "geostrategic battleground" for global powers, as it grapples with several threats to its own peace and security, African Union leaders have warned.

The continent of 1.3 billion people has found itself at the centre of a tussle for influence among the major powers, which has redoubled since Russia's invasion of Ukraine 15 months ago.

And just as the AU marked the anniversary of the creation of its forerunner, the Organisation of African Unity, on this day in 1963, Ukraine itself announced it wanted to boost ties with Africa.

"In this international context of confrontation of divergent political interests, the will of each side threatens to transform Africa into a geostrategic battleground, thereby creating a new Cold War," AU Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat said.

"In this zero-sum game, where the gains of others would translate into losses for Africa, we must resist all forms of instrumentalisation of our member states," he added in an address at AU headquarters in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

Moscow is seeking deeper political, economic and military ties in Africa and Asia as Russia becomes increasingly isolated on the international stage over the conflict in Ukraine.

All eyes on Africa

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who is currently on a tour of Africa, on Wednesday urged certain African nations to end their "neutrality" over the war.

In February, 22 AU member states abstained or did not vote on a UN General Assembly resolution that called for Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.

Two of them — Eritrea and Mali — voted against the resolution.

And in a statement to mark the pan-African body's anniversary, Kuleba also announced a Ukrainian diplomatic push on the continent.

"We want to develop a new quality of partnership based on three mutual principles: mutual respect, mutual interests, and mutual benefits," he said, announcing plans to establish new embassies in Africa and hold a Ukraine-Africa summit.