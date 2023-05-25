House Republicans have pushed debt ceiling talks to the brink, displaying risky political bravado in preparing to leave town for the holiday weekend just days before the US could face an unprecedented default hurling the global economy into chaos.

However, Speaker Kevin McCarthy also said he had directed his negotiating team "to work 24/7 to solve this problem." At the Capitol, McCarthy, R-Calif, said that "every hour matters" in talks with President Joe Biden's team as they try to work out a budget agreement.

Republican are demanding spending cuts the Democrats oppose as their price for raising the legal debt limit.

In remarks at the White House, Biden said, "It's about competing versions of America." Yet both men expressed optimism that the gulf between their positions could be bridged.

He vowed there would be no default. "There will be no default," he said.

The White House said that discussions with the Republicans have been productive, including by video conference on Thursday, though serious disagreements remained as the president fights for his priorities.

"The only way to move forward is with a bipartisan agreement," Biden said.

"And I believe we'll come to an agreement that allows us to move forward and protects the hardworking Americans of this country."

Lawmakers are tentatively not expected back at work until Tuesday, just two days from June 1, when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the US could start running out of cash to pay its bills and face a federal default.

Biden will also be away, departing on Friday for the presidential retreat at Camp David and Sunday for his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

The Senate is on recess and will be until after Memorial Day.

Default contingency plans