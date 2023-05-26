WORLD
2 MIN READ
Peru declares Mexico's Lopez Obrador 'persona non grata'
Lawmakers approve by 65 votes to 40 a motion against Mexico President Lopez Obrador for allegedly breaching "the principle of non-interference in the affairs" of the Andean country.
Peru declares Mexico's Lopez Obrador 'persona non grata'
Obrador [R] had labelled Boluarte a "usurper" and resisted ceding the presidency of the Pacific Alliance Latin American trade bloc to her. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
May 26, 2023

Peru's Congress has declared Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador "persona non grata" for statements he made against his Peruvian counterpart Dina Boluarte.

On Thursday, Peru lawmakers approved by 65 votes to 40 — with two abstentions — a motion against Lopez Obrador for allegedly breaching "the principle of non-interference in the affairs" of another state.

The motion directed the foreign and interior ministries to "take the necessary actions to ensure that the president of Mexico does not enter the national territory."

Persona non grata is a Latin term that means "unwelcome person."

As a legal term, it refers to a practice in which a country prohibits a person from entering as a diplomat.

RelatedPeru's Boluarte announces return of envoy from Mexico
RECOMMENDED

'Usurper'

Obrador had labelled Boluarte a "usurper" and resisted ceding the presidency of the Pacific Alliance Latin American trade bloc to her.

Boluarte took over after Peru's leftist former president Pedro Castillo was impeached and arrested for attempting to dissolve parliament and rule by decree last December.

Castillo's ouster was criticised by leftist Latin American allies, including Mexico, which provided asylum to Castillo's wife and children.

In February, Boluarte announced the recall of Peru's ambassador to Mexico, and earlier this month, Lopez Obrador refused to hand over the Pacific Alliance presidency to Peru, as scheduled, arguing that Boluarte was not the legitimate president.

RelatedPeru judge rejects Castillo's jail appeal as Mexico backs ousted leader
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy