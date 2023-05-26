Turkish defence company Titra Technology has signed a deal with Malaysian drone firm Aerodyne Group to introduce Alpin, Türkiye's first unmanned helicopter, to the local market.

Titra is participating in the ongoing Langkawi International Maritime and Aviation Fair [or LIMA 2023], one of the largest defence fairs in the Asia-Pacific region, and signed an agreement with Aerodyne Group, the world's leading provider of drone services.

An exclusive partnership will be established between Aerodyne Group and Titra, which is known for its strong expertise in unmanned systems technology and its ability to deliver innovative solutions.