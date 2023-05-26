WORLD
2 MIN READ
Asylum seekers in Belgium live in precarious conditions — report
Joint study by several rights groups shows that thousands of refugees on waiting lists have no shelter and are at risk of contracting epidemic diseases.
Asylum seekers in Belgium live in precarious conditions — report
The Belgian government is accused of remaining silent over the ongoing crisis. (Reuters) / Others
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
May 26, 2023

More than 3,000 asylum-seekers in Belgium had been forced to survive in precarious conditions on the streets as of the end of April, a report has revealed.

Thursday's report, which was jointly conducted by BELRefugees, Caritas Internationalis, WAX, Humanitarian HUB, Doctors of the World, Doctors Without Borders and Vluchtelingenwerk Vlaanderen, highlighted the "reception crisis" in the country.

The figures showed that 3,171 asylum-seekers who are still awaiting treatment by Fedasil, the agency responsible for running refugee centres, have been forced to survive in precarious conditions on the streets.

"Currently, the number of people on the waiting list for reception hovers around 3,000, which is still far too high," policy advisor at Refugee Work Flanders, Thomas Willekens, told The Brussels Times.

RECOMMENDED

Diseases spread

The report also said there is a growing number of psychotic disorders, post-traumatic stress and depression, as well as potentially epidemic diseases among these stranded people.

The number of asylum seekers provided with mental health services by the Belgian branch of Doctors Without Borders rose to 84 percent from 5 percent between March 2022 and March 2023.

There has been a longstanding reception crisis in the country due to the lack of shelters for asylum-seekers.

The Belgian government is accused of remaining silent over the ongoing crisis.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy