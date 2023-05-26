WORLD
3 MIN READ
Japanese authorities arrest suspect after four dead in rare shooting
Shootings are extremely rare in Japan, where gun ownership is tightly regulated.
Japanese authorities arrest suspect after four dead in rare shooting
Police officers stand near the scene of a stabbing and shooting incident in Nakano. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
May 26, 2023

Japanese authorities have arrested a 31-year-old man in a rural area for suspected murder after four people were killed in a rare shooting and stabbing incident involving a 12-hour stand-off with police.

The suspect had holed up in his house after shooting two police officers who arrived at the scene in response to a report that a woman had been stabbed, the head of the Nagano prefectural police told a televised press conference on Friday.

He used what appeared to be a hunting rifle in the shooting, he said. The suspect is the son of the head of the Nakano city council, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The two police officers and the woman were taken to hospital and pronounced dead within hours, the police chief, Iwao Koyama, said.

"This is a heinous crime that has aroused great fear in the residents of the prefecture and society at large," he said.

RelatedJapan police chief resigns over 'shortcomings' in Abe's security plans

Rare shooting

RECOMMENDED

Another elderly woman also died after an apparent knife attack, police said. She had been lying on the ground outside the house since Thursday afternoon and police had been unable to get to her, media reported.

Police detained the man around 4:30 AM (1930 GMT) on Friday, about 12 hours after the first call to emergency responders, media said. He was arrested for the suspected murder of one of the police officers, Koyama said.

Shootings are extremely rare in Japan, where gun ownership is tightly regulated and anyone seeking to own a gun must go through a rigorous vetting process. The suspect had a licence for a hunting rifle, the head of the National Public Safety Commission told a separate briefing.

The suspect's mother and aunt who were in the house with him escaped on their own, Koyama said.

Few other details were known, including the suspect's motive.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy