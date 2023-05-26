Lebanon's gracious Sursock Museum is set to reopen more than two years after a catastrophic explosion at Beirut port devastated the architectural gem and its modern and contemporary art collection.

One of history's biggest non-nuclear explosions, the blast on August 4, 2020, destroyed much of Beirut port and surrounding areas, killing more than 215 people and injuring over 6,500.

The explosion wreaked havoc on the Sursock Museum, located less than one kilometre from the port, shattering its delicate arched windows and damaging its walls, wooden panelling and 50 of its artworks.

"Seventy percent of the Sursock Museum was wrecked," museum director Karina El Helou told AFP news agency.

"It's the first time we have seen such damage to artworks" at the museum, she added.

Authorities said the huge blast was caused by a fire in a portside warehouse where a large stockpile of ammonium nitrate fertiliser had been haphazardly stored for years.

Workers were putting the finishing touches to installations when AFP toured the rehabilitated museum, a cultural beacon in a country whose treasures are often poorly protected and showcased.

The reopening is "a symbol of hope, of a return to cultural life in Lebanon", Helou said.

She expressed hope that "this opening will be a gift for the whole city".

"As a museum, we missed the visitors," she added.

Still 'in shock'

Built as a mansion in 1912, the building opened its doors as a museum nearly 50 years later, as instructed in the will of its owner, Nicolas Sursock, who wanted his grand home converted after his death.

The building's majestic white facade has now been returned to its pre-blast glory, coloured light spilling inside once again through its tall stained-glass windows.