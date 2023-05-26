Fighting between forces loyal to Sudan's rival generals has rocked the western region of Darfur, witnesses said, on the fourth day of a fragile ceasefire.

In El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, residents on Friday reported "battles with all types of weapons," six weeks into a war between the regular army, led by Abdel Fattah al Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The one-week truce, the latest in a series of agreements that have all been systematically violated, was breached only minutes after it took effect on Monday night.

There have since been further violations of the ceasefire, which is meant to allow for much-needed humanitarian aid to reach war-ravaged parts of the country, with the warring sides blaming each other.

Since it erupted on April 15, the fighting has killed more than 1,800 people, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.

The United Nations says more than a million Sudanese have been displaced, in addition to 300,000 who have fled to neighbouring countries. Even before the conflict began, one-third of Sudan's 45 million people faced famine, and about 25 million people were now in need of humanitarian aid, the UN said.

Sanctions possible