South Korean authorities have detained a man after he opened a door of an Asiana Airlines plane minutes before it was due to land in the city of Daegu, causing panic among the passengers, officials said.

The Airbus A321-200 was carrying nearly 200 passengers as it approached the runway at Daegu International Airport on Friday, about 240 kilometres (149 miles) southeast of Seoul, on a domestic flight.

The plane landed safely at around 12:40 p.m. (0340 GMT). It had set off from the holiday island of Jeju an hour earlier, the airport's flight schedule showed.

No one was hurt in the incident but 12 people were sent to hospitals after suffering breathing issues and other minor symptoms, emergency officials in Daegu said.

"I thought the plane was going to explode ... It looked like passengers next to the open door were fainting," an unidentified 44-year-old passenger told the Yonhap News Agency.

The passenger said the cabin crew had made an in-flight announcement asking if there were any doctors on board.

A video aired on television, reported to have been shot by a passenger, showed the moments before the landing, with a door open and wind rushing in as passengers sat nearby.