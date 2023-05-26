WORLD
Passenger opens plane's exit door mid-air on Asiana flight in South Korea
No one was hurt in the incident but 12 people were sent to hospitals after suffering breathing issues and other minor symptoms.
When the plane was still about 200 meters (650 feet) above the ground, a passenger sitting near the emergency exit "opened the door manually. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Rabiul Islam
May 26, 2023

South Korean authorities have detained a man after he opened a door of an Asiana Airlines plane minutes before it was due to land in the city of Daegu, causing panic among the passengers, officials said.

The Airbus A321-200 was carrying nearly 200 passengers as it approached the runway at Daegu International Airport on Friday, about 240 kilometres (149 miles) southeast of Seoul, on a domestic flight.

The plane landed safely at around 12:40 p.m. (0340 GMT). It had set off from the holiday island of Jeju an hour earlier, the airport's flight schedule showed.

No one was hurt in the incident but 12 people were sent to hospitals after suffering breathing issues and other minor symptoms, emergency officials in Daegu said.

"I thought the plane was going to explode ... It looked like passengers next to the open door were fainting," an unidentified 44-year-old passenger told the Yonhap News Agency.

The passenger said the cabin crew had made an in-flight announcement asking if there were any doctors on board.

A video aired on television, reported to have been shot by a passenger, showed the moments before the landing, with a door open and wind rushing in as passengers sat nearby.

Investigation launched

The transport ministry said in a statement police had taken into custody the man who had opened the door and authorities were investigating violations of aviation safety laws.

The ministry did not say why he had opened the door.

A transport ministry official told Reuters news agency authorities were looking into whether Asiana Airlines had followed protocols to manage emergency exits.

The official said it was possible an emergency exit could be disarmed near the ground when the pressure inside and outside the cabin was similar.

The plane was two or three minutes away from landing when the male passenger sitting next to an emergency exit opened a cover and pulled a lever so the door opened about 200 metres (656 ft) above the ground, an Asiana spokesperson said.

All onboard were seated with seat belts fastened because the plane was about to land, the spokesperson said.

