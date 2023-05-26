Al Shabab terrorists have attacked a military base housing Ugandan forces of the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia, the AU force said, without specifying if there were any casualties.

The army base in Bulo Marer, 120 kilometres southwest of the capital Mogadishu "came under Al Shabab attack," the AU force known as the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) said in a statement on Facebook and Twitter on Friday.

"ATMIS forces are currently assessing the security situation," it said, without giving details.

The attack targeted Ugandan soldiers stationed in Somalia as part of ATMIS, Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces spokesman Felix Kulayigye said in a statement, adding they were "cross-checking" details.

The 20,000-strong ATMIS force has a more offensive remit than its predecessor, known as the African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM).

The force is drawn from Uganda, Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia and Kenya, with troops deployed in southern and central Somalia.

Its goal is to hand over security responsibilities to Somalia's army and police by 2024.

Al Shabab claimed responsibility for Friday's attack via its communication channels, claiming it had overrun the base.

But Somali military commander Mohamed Yerow Hassan said the attackers had been repelled and the "situation is back to normal now."

"A suicide bomber drove a vehicle with explosives targeting the ATMIS base and then gunfire broke out," Hassan told AFP by telephone.

"The terrorists were forced to retreat and flee."