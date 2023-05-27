Turkish educators from earthquake-ravaged areas have bravely set aside their own trauma following February’s devastating tremors, dedicating themselves to ensuring uninterrupted classes and leaving no student behind.

Gulser Ozkan, an 83-year-old retired teacher, is one such educator. As a chairman of Tomurcuk Education Culture Solidarity and Business Cooperative, she has come forward with a project concerning disabled children in the quake-affected region.

Ozkan, an accomplished advocate for children with disabilities, has done extraordinary work in this field. Her contributions to education, particularly for children with disabilities, have been chronicled in the book titled ‘100 Women of our honour - proud and inspiring women’ authored by Ayla Erdim.

Ozkan’s project titled "Hatay Barrier-Free Social Living Area" focuses on children in Hatay, a Turkish province that was severely affected by the February quakes.

The project's primary purpose is rehabilitation support for mentally disabled individuals in the earthquake zone and generating income for their families through cooperatives.

UNICEF described the earthquakes as "catastrophic" for families and children, exposing hundreds of thousands of people to desperate conditions.

Psychological aid and education resumption

Türkiye's Family and Social Services Ministry has been at the forefront of protecting children from depression in various quake-hit cities across the country.

Experts highlight the significance of providing immediate psychological aid to children impacted by such disasters.

Since schools play a crucial role in promoting children's psychosocial well-being, access to compassionate teachers, counsellors, and peers offer invaluable emotional support and guidance is as important as providing basic necessities of life.