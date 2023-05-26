Saudi Arabia and the United States said the warring sides in Sudan's conflict are adhering better to a new, weeklong ceasefire following days of sporadic fighting.

The truce, brokered by Riyadh and Washington, went into effect on Monday, but fighting continued in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum and the western Darfur region. Particularly intense clashes flared up on Wednesday, the two mediators said in a joint statement on Friday.

The conflict in Sudan erupted in mid-April after months of escalating tensions between the military, led by General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces, a powerful paramilitary commanded by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The conflict has killed at least 863 civilians, including at least 190 children, according to the most recent numbers from the Sudanese Doctors’ Syndicate.

The latest, weeklong ceasefire is the seventh attempt at a truce after the others were violated.

A new cross-party committee tasked with monitoring potential violations observed Wednesday the “use of artillery and military aircraft and drones, credible reports of air strikes, sustained fighting" in Khartoum and Darfur.

Related More than 800,000 may flee unrest in Sudan - UN

Aid delivery