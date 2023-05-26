Almost halfway through the year, nearly 61,000 refugees and migrants have arrived in Europe through the Mediterranean route, with an overwhelming majority making the perilous journey by sea.

More than 1,000 of these people, who risk their lives in search of a better future, have perished along the way, according to latest data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Those who have made it to countries such as Italy, Spain, and Greece then face another nightmare – the threat of immediate deportation or a painfully tedious asylum process that leaves them in a foreign land for months without any guarantee of their rights.

That is where the UNHCR is focusing its efforts, by continuously advocating for “fair and fast asylum procedures,” the UN refugee agency’s spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said.

An integral part of these is the draft European Union Pact on Migration and Asylum, which underlines effective actions that EU states can take to better protect refugees, she said, urging all countries to agree and adopt it at the earliest.

The draft pact aims to break the longstanding deadlock around the EU’s approach to migration and asylum, putting in place a workable, rights-based, and sustainable system, she added.

“Ensuring access to territory and addressing human rights violations at borders are crucial to a fair and functioning asylum system,” said Mantoo.

“Fair and efficient asylum procedures, coupled with an effective solidarity mechanism, make for a system that works for both refugees and states.”

Another equally crucial part is “dignified returns for people wishing to go back to their countries of origin, or who are found not to be in need of international protection,” she added.

‘Saving lives must remain top priority’