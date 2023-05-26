Memorial Day is supposed to be about mourning America's fallen service members, but it's come to anchor the unofficial start of summer and a long weekend of discounts on anything from mattresses to lawnmowers.

Auto club AAA said in a travel forecast that this holiday weekend could be "one for the record books, especially at airports," with more than 42 million Americans projected to travel 80 kilometres or more.

Federal officials said on Friday that air travellers had already hit a pandemic-era high.

It’s a day of reflection and remembrance of those who died while serving in the US military, according to the Congressional Research Service.

The holiday stems from the American Civil War, which killed more than 600,000 service members — both Union and Confederate — between 1861 and 1865.

For Manuel Castaneda Jr., 58, the day will be a quiet one in Durand, Illinois, outside Rockford. He lost his father, a US Marine who served in Vietnam, in an accident in California while training other Marines in 1966.

"Memorial Day is very personal," said Castaneda, who also served in the Marines and Army National Guard, from which he knew men who died in combat. "It isn't just the specials. It isn't just the barbecue."

But he tries not to judge others who spend the holiday differently: "How can I expect them to understand the depth of what I feel when they haven't experienced anything like that?"

No longer 'sacred'

Someone has always lamented the holiday's drift from its original meaning.

As early as 1869, The New York Times wrote that the holiday could become "sacrilegious" and no longer "sacred" if it focused more on pomp, dinners and oratory.

In 1871, abolitionist Frederick Douglass feared Americans were forgetting the Civil War's impetus — slavery — when he gave a Decoration Day speech at Arlington National Cemetery.

"We must never forget that the loyal soldiers who rest beneath this sod flung themselves between the nation and the nation's destroyers," Douglass said then.

Meanwhile, how the day was spent — at least by the nation's elected officials — could draw scrutiny for years after the Civil War.

In the 1880s, then-president Grover Cleveland was said to have gone fishing — and "people were appalled," said Matthew Dennis, an emeritus history professor at the University of Oregon.

By 1911, the Indianapolis 500 held its inaugural race on May 30, drawing 85,000 spectators.