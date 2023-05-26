Ex-Pakistan premier Imran Khan has appealed for immediate talks with government officials, as pressure increased on him amidst a crackdown on his top aides and supporters that has seen thousands arrested as well as many leaving his party.

"I would like to appeal for talks, because what is currently happening is not a solution," Khan said on Friday in a live talk streamed on YouTube, warning that the country was headed towards anarchy.

Khan struck a defiant tone, warning that his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] party's popularity was only rising because of the crackdown and would still win an election whenever it was held. He said he only wanted to talk to take the country out of the current crisis.

Khan has been embroiled in a tussle with the military since he was removed from power last year in a parliamentary vote that he says was orchestrated by the country's top generals and the US. The military and Washington deny this.

The stand-off intensified when earlier this month Khan's supporters were involved in violent protests following his brief arrest on May 9. Khan has condemned the violence.

The political unrest has worsened as Pakistan faces its worst economic crisis in decades. Inflation is at record highs, economic growth is anaemic, and there are fears that the country could default on external debts unless the International Monetary Fund unlocks delayed disbursements.

Mass resignations

Most of Khan's top aides were arrested a shortly after protesters stormed and set ablaze a number of military installations across the country. Many have been released and shortly after announced their resignations from Khan's party. Dozens of other mid-tier leaders have also left.

Khan said they were being made to resign under duress in a bid to weaken him and dismantle his party. He distanced his party from the attacks on military installations during the unrest that followed his arrest and reiterated a called for an investigation to determine who was involved.

Khan's party members have said they were leaving of their own free will. Many of them cited concerns for their family and health.

A national election is scheduled to be held by November, and polls show Khan remains the country's most popular leader.

Khan had said earlier this week that he would set up a committee to hold negotiations.