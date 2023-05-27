India's top anti-terrorism investigation agency has again sought death sentence for a leading Kashmiri pro-independence figure and former rebel leader after he was given life in prison, official sources said.

Last year, Mohammed Yasin Malik, 57, chief of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front [or JKLF], refused to accept a government-appointed lawyer or to defend himself against the charges.

During the trial, he protested the charges and said he was a freedom fighter.

"Terrorism-related charges levelled against me are concocted, fabricated and politically motivated," his organisation, the JKLF, cited him as telling the court in May last year.

"If seeking Azadi [independence] is a crime, then I am ready to accept this crime and its consequences," he told the judge.

The court had turned down a plea by the National Investigation Agency [NIA] for a death sentence, saying capital punishment was for a crime that "shocks the collective consciousness" of society.

On Friday, the NIA petitioned the High Court in New Delhi again, seeking a death sentence for Malik, a senior security official in India-administered Kashmir told the AFP news agency.

The petition is due for hearing on Monday, legal news website Bar and Bench reported.

Military conflict