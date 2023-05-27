WORLD
3 MIN READ
Peru seizes cocaine marked with Nazi swastikas headed for Belgium
About 50 "bricks" of cocaine, weighing some 58 kilos and worth $3 million were discovered by anti-drug agents inside a refrigerated container in the port of Paita, police say.
Peru seizes cocaine marked with Nazi swastikas headed for Belgium
Drugs are often identified with a symbol representing the group which makes or moves the product. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
May 27, 2023

Dozens of packages of cocaine marked with Nazi swastikas and the name "Hitler" have been seized at a port in northern Peru, from where they would have been shipped to Belgium, police said.

Police said on Friday they were investigating whether there were links to Nazi groups, saying there were no well-known groups in Peru and that it was possible the symbol was only being used as a style.

Drugs are often identified with a symbol representing the group which makes or moves the product.

The 50 "bricks" of cocaine, weighing some 58 kilos and worth $3 million were discovered by anti-drug agents inside a refrigerated container in the port of Paita, Police Colonel Luis Bolanos told reporters.

Peru and Colombia are the largest producers of coca leaf and cocaine in the world, according to the United Nations.

Last year alone, Peruvian authorities seized more than 86 tonnes of drugs and illicit substances, including 28 tonnes of cocaine.

RelatedBolivia farmers clash with police over 'illegal' coca markets
RECOMMENDED

Nazis in South America

After being shipped to a Belgian port, Bolanos said the drugs would have been distributed across Belgium, the Netherlands, France and Spain.

After World War II, thousands of high-ranking Nazi officers sought refuge in South America, while in Europe, captured leaders stood trial for crimes against humanity.

A number of fringe neo-Nazi groups have since emerged across Europe, including in Belgium.

After its neighbour Colombia, Peru is the largest producer of cocaine in the world, with around 400 tons a year, according to official figures.

The country is also one of the largest producers of coca leaf, a product which is legal when used to chew or make an infusion but is also the primary material in cocaine.

RelatedDrugs 'super-cartel' busted, dozens arrested in Dubai, Europe
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras