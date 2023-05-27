China and the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC] will strengthen their partnership and step up cooperation, Beijing has said, as talks over renegotiating mining contracts for the African country's valuable mineral reserves continue.

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi's trip, his first state visit to China, is the latest in a flurry of diplomatic overtures between Beijing and African nations.

Tshisekedi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday "announced the elevation of the bilateral relationship from a strategic partnership of win-win cooperation to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership," China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

China is a major investor in DRC, where the Asian power dominates the lucrative mineral mining industry.

But Tshisekedi has vowed to renegotiate DRC's mining contracts, which include those signed with China under his predecessor, to achieve better terms for his country.

On Friday, he was greeted by an honour guard and cheering children between meetings with Xi and Premier Li Qiang.

Li told Tshisekedi that he believed "China-DRC relations will surely achieve greater development, and benefit the two peoples".