WORLD
2 MIN READ
Multiple deaths as avalanche hits northern Pakistan
At least 10 people died and as many are injured following an avalanche in a remote area in northern Pakistan's Shounter Pass.
Multiple deaths as avalanche hits northern Pakistan
An official of Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan region also confirmed the casualties. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
May 27, 2023

An avalanche has killed at least 10 people in a remote area of northern Pakistan, as poor weather and limited accessibility were hampering rescue efforts.

The avalanche on Saturday, which also injured more than 10 people, happened near the Shounter Pass that connects the Gilgit-Baltistan region with Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

"A group of around 35 nomads who were returning from Kashmir had set up camp close to a ravine," rescue official Subah Khan said.

"They were struck by an avalanche late at night that caused at least 10 deaths."

Khan said initial assessments suggest up to 15 head of cattle also died.

RECOMMENDED

The chief secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan's office also confirmed the causalities in a statement.

Muhammad Riaz, a police official from the area, said residents were taking the lead in the rescue operation in the difficult-to-reach area.

Every year, local nomads, also known as Bakarwals, migrate alongside their herds in search of suitable pastures for their livestock and to evade harsh weather conditions.

RelatedAvalanche kills mountaineers in northern India
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras