Egypt discovers ancient workshops, tombs in Saqqara necropolis
The tombs belonged to a high-ranking official from the Old Kingdom of ancient Egypt and a priest from the New Kingdom.
Egypt’s government in recent years has heavily promoted new archaeological finds to international media and diplomats / Photo: AP / AP
By Emir Isci
May 27, 2023

Egyptian antiquities authorities have unveiled ancient workshops and tombs they said were discovered recently at a Pharaonic necropolis just outside the capital Cairo.

The spaces were found on Saturday in the sprawling necropolis of Saqqara, which is a part of Egypt’s ancient capital of Memphis, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the workshops had been used to mummify humans and sacred animals. They date back to the 30th Pharaonic Dynasty (380 BC to 343 BC) and the Ptolemaic period (305 BC to 30 BC), he said.

Inside the workshops, archaeologists found clay pots and other items apparently used in mummification, as well as ritual vessels, Waziri said.

The tombs, meanwhile, were for a top official from the Old Kingdom of ancient Egypt, and a priest from the New Kingdom, according to Sabri Farag, head of the Saqqara archaeological site.

In recent years, Egypt’s government has heavily promoted new archaeological finds to international media and diplomats.

It hopes that such discoveries will help attract more tourists to the country to revive an industry that suffered from political turmoil following the 2011 uprising.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
