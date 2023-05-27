Republican US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said he was making "progress" in negotiations with Democratic President Joe Biden on raising the federal government's debt ceiling, as the country faced the risk of default in little more than a week.

"We do not have a deal," McCarthy told reporters on Saturday. "We are not there yet. We did make progress, we worked well into early this morning. And we're back at it now."

And any deal in principle between Biden and McCarthy will be the start of what could easily be a week-long process of shepherding legislation through the narrowly and bitterly divided Congress.

The Treasury Department on Friday said the government would run short of funds to pay all its bills on June 5 without congressional action, a slightly later but firmer deadline than its prior forecast of default as early as June 1.

Hardline Republicans have threatened to block any bill that does not meet their expectations, including sharp spending cuts.

Progressive Democrats have also threatened to withhold support for some of the compromises raised, particularly around imposing new work requirements on federal anti-poverty programs.

"It's very close and I'm optimistic," Biden told reporters on Friday.

Republicans control the House by a 222-213 margin, while Democrats hold a 51-49 Senate majority, leaving a narrow path to pass any agreement by the Democratic president and Republican speaker into law.

Republicans have sought to curb government spending sharply over the coming 10 years to slow the growth of the US debt, which is now equal to the annual output of the economy.

But the tentative agreement would likely fall well short of their goal.

The two sides have tentatively reached an agreement that would raise the debt ceiling by enough to cover the country's borrowing needs through the November 2024 presidential election.

It would boost spending on the military and veterans' care, and cap spending for many discretionary domestic programs, according to sources familiar with the talks.

McCarthy said Republicans were also still pushing for reforms to energy permitting, including making it easier to drill for gas and oil.

Even before a deal was reached, some members of McCarthy's restive caucus were raising objections. Republican Representative Dan Bishop reacted with anger to the idea of extending the debt ceiling through the next presidential election.