50 of the more than 300 students kidnapped from a Nigerian Catholic school last week have escaped, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said.

The pupils escaped between Friday and Saturday and have since been reunited with their parents, CAN chairman Bulus Yohanna said in a statement on Sunday.

Around 253 children, including 12 staff members, are still with the kidnappers, added Yohanna, a Catholic Bishop who is also the proprietor of the school.

Gunmen kidnapped students and teachers from St. Mary's school in the northwest of the country on Friday, the latest in a spate of school attacks this week that has forced the government to shut 47 colleges.