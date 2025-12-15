WORLD
School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20
The bus was travelling from the Caribbean town of Tolu to Medellin after a school trip and was carrying students from the Antioqueño High School.
Candles are placed at a makeshift memorial at the Liceo Antioqueno school, where victims of a recent bus accident had studied, Dec. 14, 2025. / Reuters
December 15, 2025

Seventeen people were killed, and 20 were injured after a bus carrying school children fell off a cliff in a rural area in northern Colombia, the local governor has said.

In a post on X on Sunday, the governor of Antioquia, Andres Julian, said the bus was travelling from the Caribbean town of Tolu to Medellin after a school trip and was carrying students from the Antioqueño High School.

The students had been celebrating their graduation on the beach, he added on Sunday night.

"It's very hard news for the entire community during the time of December," he said.

In a video Rendon posted to social media, one of the survivors said, "I was asleep and all of a sudden I heard screams, and from that moment on I don't remember anything."

Rescuers had to transport survivors out of the treacherous ravine on stretchers.

President Gustavo Petro offered condolences to affected families in a post on X.

"I don't like it when young people die. Even less when they're going to study or to relax happily," he wrote.

