Tens of thousands of Israelis have gathered for the relentless weekly protests against their far-right government's plans to overhaul the legal system.

The mass protests entered their 21st week on Satuday.

This week's rallies come days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition of ultra-Orthodox and ultranationalist parties passed a new two-year budget.

The main protest took place in Tel Aviv, drawing thousands of flag-waving protesters.

Protesters also gathered in other major cities, Haifa and Beersheba, as well as at dozens of junctions and locales throughout the country, to decry what they perceive as a threat to Israel's democracy.

The passing of the new budget could grant some economic power to Israel’s most right-wing government ever.

However, it also appeared to fuel the protesters' views that Netanyahu appeals to his religious allies rather than address the wider economic woes of the broader society.

"If Israel takes too much power for its own, [our country] will basically become like Poland or Hungary, and we don't want that," said Aylon Argaman, a protester.

Israeli media put the number of participants in the Tel Aviv demonstration at "tens of thousands," as has occurred on previous occasions.