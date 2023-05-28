Sunday, May 28, 2023

Ukraine's capital has been subjected to the largest drone attack since the start of Russia's war, local officials said, as Kiev prepared to mark the anniversary of its founding on Sunday.

Russia launched the “most massive attack” on the city overnight on Saturday with Iranian-made Shahed drones, said Serhii Popko, a senior Kiev military official.

The attack lasted more than five hours, with air defence reportedly shooting down more than 40 drones.

A 41-year-old man was killed and a 35-year-old woman was hospitalised when debris fell on a seven-story nonresidential building and started a fire, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

0651 GMT — Gazprom to ship 40.3 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine

Russia's Gazprom has said it will ship 40.3 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine, compared with 40.7 mcm on Saturday.

0455 GMT — Russia thwarts drone attack on Krasnodar oil refinery, officials say

Russia's air defence systems have destroyed several drones as they approached the Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar region near the Black Sea, local officials said.

"Several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) tried to approach the territory of the Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai," the region's emergency officials said on the Telegram messaging channel.

"All of them were neutralised, the infrastructure of the plant was not damaged."

The officials did not say who launched the attack.