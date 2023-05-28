Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has cemented his legacy as the country’s longest-serving leader after beating the opposition’s combined candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, in the presidential run-off election.

Preliminary estimates on Sunday showed Erdogan garnering 52.11 percent of the votes against his opposition challenger Kilicdaroglu, who secured just under 48 percent in what has been dubbed the most consequential polls in post-Ottoman Türkiye.

In a victory speech at the AK Party's Istanbul headquarters, a visibly ecstatic Erdogan recited a few lines of a famous Turkish song to the loud cheers of thousands of his supporters.

"We completed the presidential run-off election with people's support. I thank all who cast their ballots," he said, adding, "We've been given the responsibility to govern for another five years."

Erdogan received an estimated 27.5 million votes, about two million more than Kilicdaroglu's 25 million plus votes.

The country’s election commission, YSK, will announce the final results on June 1.

Erdogan’s victory is all the more stunning as he had to overcome a relentless smear campaign by the Western press.

Valeria Giannotta, Director of Observatory Türkiye at the Italian think tank Centre of International Politics in Italy, described Erdogan as a very "resilient and strong" leader in her post-poll analysis.

“The result showed that the Turkish people do prefer Erdogan and the continuity he represents...The next five years will be marked with continuity, including the security approach in terms of fighting against terrorism. I expect that Türkiye will be a stabilising force in the region,” she told TRT World television.

Sunday’s run-off was a first in the country’s history as none of the presidential candidates secured the mandatory 50 percent plus one vote majority in the May 14 presidential elections.

In a statement after voting closed, the head of the Supreme Election Council (YSK) said the elections were conducted peacefully with no report of disruptions.