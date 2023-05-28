Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in an address to the nation following the preliminary results of the 2023 presidential elections, hailed his victory as a triumph of democracy.

Speaking before thousands of people who had gathered in the courtyard of the presidential complex in Ankara, President Erdogan emphasised unity, declaring that the true winners of Sunday’s run-off polls were 85 million Turkish citizens and the Turkish democracy.

“We are not the only winners. Türkiye is the winner, our democracy is the winner,” Erdogan said.

“No one has lost today. All 85 million have won. Now is the time to unite around our national goals and national dreams."

Erdogan's re-election was confirmed by the chairman of the country's Supreme Election Council (YSK) on Sunday evening.

Speaking to reporters in Ankara, YSK head Ahmet Yener said Erdogan won Türkiye's presidency over opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the second-round runoff vote.

According to unofficial results, the Turkish incumbent won the race with 52.14 percent, while Kilicdaroglu got 47.86 percent of the votes, he said, adding that 99.43 percent of the ballot boxes have been opened so far.

Related Live updates: Erdogan wins Türkiye presidential runoff vote – election body

'Century of Türkiye'

"In one of the most important elections of our multi-party political history, our nation made its decision in favour of the 'Century of Türkiye'," Erdogan said.

He also told his supporters that the election was Türkiye's "most important" in the modern era.

"We have to work day and night for our people," Erdogan said.

Healing wounds of the February 6 earthquakes and rebuilding the destroyed cities will continue to be the government's top priority, he said.

Erdogan said Turkish nation has power and strength and it will earn its rightful place in the global order.