Monday, May 29, 2023

Explosions have rattled Kiev during daylight as Russian ballistic missiles took aim at the Ukrainian capital, hours after a more common nighttime barrage of the city by drones and cruise missiles.

Russian forces fired 11 ballistic and cruise missiles at Kiev at about 0830 GMT (11:30 am local time) according to Ukraine’s chief of staff, Valerii Zaluzhnyi. All of them were shot down, he said, and puffs of white smoke could be seen in the blue sky over the city from street level.

Debris from the intercepted missiles fell in Kiev’s central and northern districts during the morning, landing in the middle of traffic on a city road and also starting a fire on the roof of a building, the Kiev military administration said.

At least one civilian was reported hurt.

1703 GMT — Denmark announces additional $2.59B in military aid for Ukraine

Denmark will further boost its military aid to Ukraine by $2.59 billion over the course of this year and next in its ongoing conflict with Russia, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said.

Frederiksen told Danish state media that her government aspires to contribute another 7.5 billion Danish kroner to the fund this year, and 10.4 billion kroner next year to assist Ukraine for its military needs.

Denmark in March set up a $1 billion fund for military, civilian and business aid to Ukraine in 2023. The Ukraine fund, established with the support of parliamentary parties, will give 5.4 billion kroner for military aid, 1.2 billion kroner toward civilian aid and 0.4 billion kroner for business initiatives.

The Ukraine fund was endorsed by 159 of 179 members of parliament and opposed by the parliamentary parties: Unity List and Alternatives.

1617 GMT — Russian president signs bill amending law on elections under martial law

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed legislation amending the country's election law and allowing voting under martial law, including in Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia during the ongoing conflict.

The bill, which was posted on the Russian government’s online portal, stipulates that referendums and elections may be held on territories where martial law has been declared following consultations between the Central Election Commission (CEC) and the Defense Ministry and the Federal Security Service (FSB).

The bill further said that the elections and referendums in regions under martial law can be held across the entire region or in certain parts with approval from the three bodies.

The bill also delegated Russian-installed administrations in Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions the right to independently determine certain provisions of the federal election law.

In October, Putin signed a decree on the introduction of martial law in the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions, which were annexed from Ukraine last September following what the West denounced as "sham" referendums.​​​​​​​ ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

1531 GMT — Ukraine aide proposes post-war demilitarised zone in Russia

A Ukrainian presidential aide has said a demilitarised zone of 100-120 km should be established inside Russia along the border with Ukraine as part of a post-war settlement.

The zone would be necessary to protect Ukrainian regions from Russian attacks, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

"The key theme of the post-war settlement should be the establishment of safeguards to avoid the recurrence of aggression in the future," he wrote.

He made his remarks after the governor of Russia's Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, called in televised comments for the annexation of Ukraine's Kharkiv region to stop Ukrainian cross-border shelling.

1515 GMT — Ukraine approves sanctions against Iran: parliament

Kiev's parliament has approved a sanctions package against Iran, accused of sending weapons to Moscow during its more than year-long offensive in Ukraine.

The package was approved by parliament one day after Ukraine said Russia used Iranian Shahed drones in the largest UAV attack on the capital since the beginning of the conflict.

The package includes a ban on "military and dual-use goods" with Iran and the "suspension of economic and financial obligations in favour of residents of Iran."

It still needs to be signed into law by Zelenskyy - a formality as the Ukrainian leader submitted the bill himself.

1421 GMT — Ukrainian lawmakers back tax breaks for domestic drone producers

Ukraine's parliament has voted to exempt domestic drone producers from customs duties and value-added tax, a senior lawmaker said, in a move intended to help a sector that Kiev sees as vital for its war effort.

The exemptions laid out in two bills that were backed by lawmakers cover imports of equipment and other parts for the production and repair of drones, lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote on the Telegram messenger.

The bills still require President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's approval before they go into force.

1235 GMT — Russia able to respond to possible transfer of US jets to Ukraine: FM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that his country's armed forces are capable of responding to the possible transfer of US fighter jets to Ukraine.

"I have no doubt that our armed forces have the ability to react to this," Lavrov said in response to a question on Moscow’s reaction to the issue, during a press conference in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, where he is on an official visit.