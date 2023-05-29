In Germany, which is home to the world’s largest Turkish diaspora, hundreds of Turks took to the streets to celebrate President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s projected election victory.

In the capital Berlin, AK Party supporters celebrated on Sunday evening in Turkish-populated neighbourhoods, such as Kruezberg, by singing songs and waving flags and banners.

In Kurfurstendamm, one of Berlin’s most famous avenues, Erdogan’s supporters made themselves heard in a large convoy of cars, chanting slogans and honking their car horns.

Celebrations also took place in other cities, including Cologne and Frankfurt.