Türkiye's presidential run-off and the reelection of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made major headlines in the United States.

American news outlets closely monitored the vote and prominently featured reports on Sunday's election.

CNN provided instant coverage throughout the election, highlighting vibrant celebrations that lasted until late at night in the country and drawing attention to the significant interest in Erdogan's victory speech in the capital Ankara.

The New York Times, one of the US' leading dailies, dedicated a separate page on its website to cover the elections, providing ongoing updates on developments.

Speaking to reporters in the capital Ankara, the chairman of the country's Supreme Election Council (YSK) Ahmet Yener said Erdogan won Türkiye's presidency over opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the second-round run-off vote.

According to unofficial results, the Turkish president won the race with 52.16 percent, while Kilicdaroglu got 47.84 percent of the vote, he said, adding that 99.85 percent of the ballot boxes have been opened so far.

'Paramount politician'