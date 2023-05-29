WORLD
2 MIN READ
Heavy clashes in Sudan's capital as truce set to expire
Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (R SF) have been locked in a power struggle that erupted into conflict on April 15, killing hundreds and driving nearly 1.4 million people from their homes.
Heavy clashes in Sudan's capital as truce set to expire
Both sides have said they are considering extending a deal for a week-long ceasefire [Photo: AFP] / AFP
Shereena QaziShereena Qazi
May 29, 2023

Heavy and sustained clashes could be heard on Monday in parts of Sudan's capital, residents said, hours before the expiry of a shaky ceasefire deal that had brought some respite from a six-week-old conflict but little humanitarian access.

Fighting continued from Sunday into Monday in the south and west of Omdurman, one of three adjoining cities that make up Sudan's greater capital. Across the River Nile in southern Khartoum residents also reported clashes late on Sunday.

RECOMMENDED

Both sides have said they are considering extending a deal for a week-long ceasefire brokered by Saudi Arabia and the United States that was designed to allow for the distribution of aid and is due to expire at 9:45 pm (19:45 GMT) local time on Monday.

Saudi Arabia and the United States said on Sunday that both the army and the RSF had repeatedly violated the truce and had impeded the delivery of humanitarian access and restoration of essential services.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'