Kiev is on alert for a Russian drone and missile attack, the Ukrainian capital's mayor Vitali Klitschko has said, after explosions rocked Kiev.

"Explosions in the capital. Air defences have been activated. The city and the region are under a combined enemy attack," he wrote on Telegram early on Saturday.

At least eight people were wounded in the "massive" attack, Klitschko said, adding that two victims had been hospitalised and the others were being treated at the scene.

The Ukrainian Air Force warned ballistic missiles were heading towards the capital.

The head of the capital's civil and military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, reported two fires in the Sviatochynskyi district, missile debris falling in the Obolonskyi district, and drone debris falling on a residential building in the Solomianskyi district.

Russian missiles killed two people and wounded several others in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa on Friday, according to authorities.

The Russian military said Ukraine had targeted it with 788 drones and missiles since Tuesday, 776 of which had been shot down.