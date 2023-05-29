Philippine officials have started evacuating thousands of villagers, shut down schools and offices and imposed a no-sail ban as Typhoon Mawar approached the country’s northern provinces a week after battering the US territory of Guam.

The typhoon is packing maximum sustained winds of 155 kpm (96 mph) and gusts of up to 190 kph (118 mph) but is forecast to spare the northern mountainous region a direct hit.

The Philippine weather agency, PAGASA, also noted on Monday that the movement of the typhoon has slowed down, but still maintains its strength.

Current projections show the typhoon veering northeast by mid-week toward Taiwan or southern Japan.

Authorities warned of dangerous tidal surges, flash floods and landslides as it blows past Cagayan and the northernmost province of Batanes from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Gusty winds lashed the eastern villages of Cagayan on Monday, causing an old and unoccupied warehouse in a wharf to collapse and prompting more villagers to move to evacuation centres.

Nearly 5,000 people have sought shelter in Cagayan, Batanes and other provinces, said Assistant Secretary Raffy Alejandro of the Office of Civil Defense. He said the number was expected to rise given the precautionary evacuations that were underway in flood- and landslide-prone regions.

Classes and office work, except those involved in disaster-preparedness, have been suspended. Flights to and from the provinces have been canceled and fishing and passenger vessels prohibited from sailing. In at least one province, officials imposed a liquor ban.

"Even if the sun is up, the weather is so unpredictable nowadays and could change anytime so we should always stay on the side of safety," Alejandro told The Associated Press. "We’re talking here of potential threats to lives."

Army, police on standby