Kenya will sign a trade pact with Russia aimed at boosting cooperation between businesses, President William Ruto's office has said, after hosting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Nairobi.

Kenya's presidency said in a statement on Monday that bilateral trade with Russia was still low despite the potential and the pact would give businesses the "necessary impetus".

Russia has stepped up its drive to boost economic ties with Africa to help offset a big chill in relations with the West prompted by its offensive in Ukraine and plans to hold an Africa-Russia summit in St. Petersburg in July.

It did not say when the pact might be sealed or give details on what it might encompass. Russia currently sells mostly grain and fertilisers to Kenya.

On Ukraine, the statement reiterated Kenya's support for respecting the territorial integrity of all countries, adding: "Kenya calls for a resolution of the conflict in a manner respectful to the two parties."