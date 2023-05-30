Nonagenarian Kanchha Sherpa is the last surviving member of the 1953 expedition that saw Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa become the first humans to summit the world's highest mountain.

But his journey to prominence began in the opposite direction: at 19, he ran away from his home in Namche Bazaar -- now the biggest tourist hub on the route to the Everest base camp -- to Darjeeling in India, looking for Tenzing in hopes of finding work.

The future co-summiteer had already established himself in the hilly Indian region, which was the starting point for expeditions at the time as Nepal had only recently opened to foreigners.

At first, the teenager did chores at his mentor's house.

Months later he found himself back in his home region as a member of the British expedition, for just a few Nepali rupees (now a few US cents) a day.

The team first gathered in Kathmandu, then walked for days to the base camp, carrying tents, food and other equipment.

While today's climbers follow a well-trodden route set by experienced Nepali guides, Sherpa remembers the team navigating the pristine mountain on their own.

In oversized clothes brought by the British, the Nepalis would sing songs as they ferried supplies to ever-higher camps.

Although he had no mountaineering training, Sherpa climbed beyond 8,000 metres on Everest.

Now 90, he was tired and not available to speak to AFP ahead of Monday's anniversary, but his grandson quoted him as saying: "The happiest part was when Tenzing and Hillary summited."

'On Everest'