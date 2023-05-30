At least 10 people have been killed and 55 injured after a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims to a shrine in Indian-administered Kashmir skidded off a highway bridge into a Himalayan gorge.

The bus was on way to Katra town from the northern state of Punjab’s Amritsar city when it fell into the gorge near Jammu city, police said on Tuesday.

Local police officer Chandan Kohli told reporters that the bus was overloaded and that the dead were from India’s eastern Bihar state.

“Rescue operation is almost completed. A team from the State Disaster Response Force is also on the spot,” Kohli said.

The chief secretary of the region, Arun Kumar Mehta, visited the injured who are being treated at Jammu Medical College hospital.

Pilgrim deaths, injuries