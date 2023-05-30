The freedom with which the PKK/YPG terrorist group operate on Swedish soil is "completely unacceptable," Türkiye's Communication Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

"It is completely unacceptable that PKK terrorists continue to operate freely in Sweden — which has applied for NATO membership," Altun said in a tweet on Tuesday.

"Last night, they displayed PKK's so-called flag on the Swedish parliament."

Altun said Ankara expects the Swedish authorities to "investigate the incident, hold accountable those responsible and stop self-identified members of PKK — which the EU recognises as a terrorist entity — from operating on Swedish soil."

His remarks come after supporters of the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation in Stockholm projected on the facade of the parliament building an image of a rag symbolising the terror group, videos circulating on social media showed.

The PKK/YPG supporters also shared videos containing provocations against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom.

In one of the videos, the PKK/YPG supporters insulted the two Swedish officials and set fire to a poster of Erdogan.