TRT World Digital has bagged four prestigious awards - two silver and two bronze - at the 44th Annual Telly Awards across various categories.

The digital video series, "Mini Explainer," secured the coveted Silver Telly Award in the highly competitive Social Video - Series: News & Information category.

Another captivating series titled "Internet Is Obsessed", also produced by the channel's digital wing, was named as the Silver Telly Winner in the Social Video - Series: Media & Entertainment category.

Featuring among the winners in those two categories shows the digital team's editorial range. While it has captured the pulse of modern media, it also produces content that resonates with a broad and diverse audience across digital platforms.