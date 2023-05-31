The appointment of newly-elected ethnic Albanian mayors in Kosovo towns where Serbs are in the majority has deepened old social fissures in the Balkan nation.

The tensions between Serbia and Kosovo spilt out into the open last week and escalated into violence when ethnic Serbs clashed with Kosovo police and the NATO peacekeeping force known as KFOR.

Since Friday, ethnic Serbs have mobilised in front of the local Zvecan municipal building in northern Kosovo to prevent the newly-elected ethnic Albanian mayors from assuming office.

The security personnel were forced to use tear gas and stun grenades in the town and municipality of Zvecan as protestors attempted to invade a government building.

KFOR forces have been attempting to protect three municipal buildings in an area with a Serb majority.

The genesis of the clashes lies in the local elections last month.

Serbs -- who account for about six percent of Kosovo’s population -- boycotted the elections in northern towns where they are in the majority.

The move allowed ethnic Albanians to win and gain control of four Serb-majority municipalities, including North Mitrovica, following a turnout of less than 3.5 percent.

The EU said the low turnout did not provide municipalities with political solutions for the long term.

Amid rising tensions, Serbia sent its army towards the border with Kosovo, insisting that NATO should prevent “violence against local Serbs in Kosovo”.

At least 25 people were injured, and NATO has condemned the clashes as “totally unacceptable”.

On Monday, NATO announced that Italian and Hungarian peacekeepers had been injured during the clashes, while police in Kosovo said at least five people had been detained.

What other nations say

Türkiye has called for dialogue and peace, with the country's Foreign Ministry expressing "concern" over the possible impact on the security in the region.

The country has called on all parties to "avoid violence and not take actions that will escalate tensions" and for KFOR to prevent escalations while expressing its sadness over the injuries to KFOR soldiers.