WORLD
2 MIN READ
Herzog's visit will give 'great impetus' to Israel-Azerbaijan ties: Aliyev
The strategic partnership between the two countries has expanded in recent years in areas such as trade, energy and security.
Herzog's visit will give 'great impetus' to Israel-Azerbaijan ties: Aliyev
Israel was one of the first countries to recognise Azeri independence in 1991 and has had an embassy in Baku since 1992. / Photo: AA / AA
By Sara SLEIMAN
May 30, 2023

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog's visit to the country will give a "great impetus" to the development of bilateral ties, ahead of an expanded meeting in the capital Baku.

"We just had a very good discussion with Mr President (Herzog) on our bilateral agenda and regional issues. I am sure that a wide range of issues will be discussed at the meeting with the participation of the delegations," Aliyev said on Tuesday, according to a statement by the Azerbaijani presidency.

There is "great potential" in Azerbaijan-Israeli relations, Aliyev noted, saying they have already worked extensively in areas such as trade, energy and security.

"We consider your visit to Azerbaijan to be a historic visit," he added.

For his part, Herzog, who arrived in Baku earlier in the day, expressed his satisfaction to be in Azerbaijan, saying he and his delegation came "with an open heart and great friendship" between the two nations.

RECOMMENDED

"The partnership between Israel and Azerbaijan is the foundation of many areas that you have mentioned and that we have discussed. I think it sends a message to our nations on many levels," Herzog said.

Describing the Azerbaijan-Israel partnership as a "strategic relationship," Herzog said it is "influencing the entire region in terms of peace, prosperity and development."

Aliyev and Herzog later attended a ceremony on the signing of a memorandum on cooperation between the health ministries of the countries “in the fields of health and medical science for 2023-2028."

RelatedAzerbaijan appoints first ever ambassador to Israel
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall
Netanyahu, facing corruption charges and ICC arrest warrant, deems holding elections now a 'mistake'
Iran warns neighbours will be deemed 'hostile' if territory used in attack
Iran issues airspace notice for live-fire drills near Strait of Hormuz