Elon Musk has met China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing, the ministry said, on the Tesla CEO's first trip to the country since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Qin told Musk on Tuesday that China was "committed to creating a better market-oriented, rule-of-law-based and internationalised business environment" for foreign enterprises, his ministry said on its website.

The statement also quoted Musk as saying: "Tesla opposes 'decoupling and breaking chains', and is willing to continue to expand its business in China".

Musk's ties to China have raised eyebrows in Washington, with US President Joe Biden saying in November that the executive's links to foreign countries were "worthy" of scrutiny.

Qin and Musk spoke about relations between China and the United States, with Qin saying the two countries should "apply the brakes in a timely manner to avoid dangerous driving", according to the readout.

The battery factory announced in April will be Tesla's second factory in Shanghai after Gigafactory, which broke ground in 2019.

Transportation revolution

Tesla has hit its stride after years of losses, scoring an impressive string of earnings records as it has added factories and ramped up production.