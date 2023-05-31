Residents of a Muslim-majority town in southwestern China clashed with police over the weekend as they tried to stop the demolition of a mosque – a move seen as part of the Chinese Communist Party’s expanding effort to control religion.

Over the years, Beijing has relentlessly pursued a policy of “sinicising” religion – a term used to describe attempts to give a Chinese character to different faiths, especially Islam.

The policy seeks to purge religious influences while strengthening adherence to traditional Chinese culture — and the rule of the officially atheist Communist Party.

At the centre of the experiment is Najiaying village in Yunnan province, an ethnically diverse region nestling along China’s border with Southeast Asia.

On Saturday, dozens of police officers wielding truncheons and riot shields repelled a crowd outside the Najiaying Mosque mosque, videos circulating on social media and the witnesses said.

Police have made an unspecified number of arrests over the incident, and several hundred officers remained in the town as of Monday, according to the two witnesses.

“The mosque is home to Muslims like us. If they try to knock it down, we certainly won’t let them,” a local woman was quoted as saying by the AFP news agency.

Theat to Hui ethnicity

In the vast and diverse nation of China, Hui Muslims stand as a remarkable community that has survived a turbulent history marked by hardship and resistance.

The origins of the Hui people can be traced back many centuries. It is believed that their ancestors were primarily Arab, Persian, and Central Asian traders and scholars who travelled along the ancient Silk Road to China, settling in various regions of China and intermarried with the local Chinese population.

Throughout the centuries, the Hui Muslims have admirably blended their Islamic faith with Chinese customs and traditions. Embracing Mandarin or local dialects for communication and adopting Chinese surnames, they have displayed a remarkable ability to harmoniously integrate into the broader Chinese society.

Mosques, their sacred spaces, have served not only as centres of worship but also as crucial communal hubs where the Hui people have fostered a sense of solidarity and preserved their religious heritage.

However, the “sinicisation” campaign poses a threat to their deeply cherished traditions and practices, fostering concerns among Hui activists and communities who fear the erosion of their identity and the stifling of religious freedom.