A tense calm has now settled along the Afghanistan-Iran border after their security forces exchanged heavy gunfire on May 27 over what appears to be a lingering water dispute.

Three soldiers, two Iranian and one Afghan, were killed in the weekend clash, which stems from the question of how to share the Helmand River, which flows from Afghanistan into Iran.

Iran’s eastern region is facing a drought, and Tehran blames the Kabul administration for curtailing water flow.

This is one of the most serious challenges the two sides are facing since the Taliban took control of Kabul in 2021.

What’s behind the latest dispute

Earlier in May, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi kicked off a war of words when he warned Afghan officials against violating Iran’s water rights over the 1100-km-long Helmand River, a transborder source of water.

“We will not allow the rights of our people to be violated,” Raisi said.

In an immediate reaction, Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said that using harsh statements won’t help solve the water crisis.

Kabul is abiding by the 1973 water treaty on water sharing, and the cause of the shortage stems from the low water level in the upstream tributary of Helmand River, he said.

Iran wants to send a panel of experts to a reservoir built on the river in Afghanistan to ascertain if the water level has indeed dropped.

Why is the river so important?

The Helmand River is endorheic, meaning at the tail end, its water accumulates in a lake and doesn’t drop into the sea.